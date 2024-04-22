GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Telangana students killed in a road accident in U.S.

April 22, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - KARIMNAGAR/JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau

Lives of two youths from Telangana, both pursuing computer science engineering course at a university in Arizona State, were snuffed out in a road accident near Phoenix city, Arizona, U.S. on Sunday.

Mukka Nivesh, 20, from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district and Gautham, 19, from Shivunipally village in Jangaon district, met with a tragic end after a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into the car they were travelling in near Phoenix city, sources said.

A pall of gloom pervaded Huzurabad after news about the death of Nivesh, son of a doctor couple, spread in the town. Relatives and friends mourned the loss of a young student with a promising future.

Gautham died in the tragic road accident just a few weeks before his scheduled visit to his native place next month.

