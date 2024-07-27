GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two techies killed, 11 others injured in road accident

Published - July 27, 2024 08:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The driver and co-passenger of an SUV were killed on the spot when the vehicle crashed into the median at Turkapally of Shamirpet on Friday. The vehicle jumped the median and flipped into the opposite lane, as a result of which a two-wheeler crashed into the car.

The deceased in the SUV, identified as Shekar Mohan Valle, 25, and M. Deepika, 23, working for an IT company in Mindspace, were travelling to work.

The car driver lost control, hit the median and flipped into the opposite side. While the motorcycle crashed into the car, the bus veered off the road in an attempt to avoid it. Both the rider and pillion rider of the motorcycle were severely injured and about 10 employees of a pharma company traveling in the bus sustained injuries, the Genome Valley police said. There were 44 passengers in the bus.

The bodies were moved to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, while those injured were rushed to nearby private hospitals, the police said. The three vehicles involved were cleared from the road to restore flow of traffic.

