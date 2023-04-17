Two taken into custody in connection with Kushaiguda fire mishap

April 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kushaiguda police on Monday took the owners of the timber depot, which caught fire and killed a family of three while injuring four others, into custody after booking cases against them for negligence.

Police said that they booked cases against Sai Shiva and Uday, the owners of Aditya timber depot in Kushaiguda, under sections 304-A and 336 of the IPC, and took them into custody on Monday.

“We booked them for being negligent while running the place with improper care amidst residential areas and for being careless with the electricity wiring. Further investigations are underway. Meanwhile the four individuals who were hospitalised after escaping the fire were also discharged on Monday afternoon,” said sub inspector N. Upendra Yadav of Kushaiguda police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of three, including Mantineni Naresh, 35, M. Suma, 28, and their son M. Joshith, 5, were killed and charred to death while attempting to escape the building, a G+3 semi-residential accommodating five families, through stairs during the wee hours of Sunday.

The fire was reported at Aditya timber depot in Kushaiguda due to an alleged short circuit. Following a distress call at 4:06 a.m., five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The family was residing on the second floor of the building and got trapped with the heavy smoke on the first floor. Their bodies were found during a sweep by firefighters on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, four other residents of the building made their escape by tying up a saree from the fence on the first floor and slipped out.