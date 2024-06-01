ADVERTISEMENT

Two students killed in Gachibowli bike accident  

Published - June 01, 2024 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Two students were killed in a road accident on Friday afternoon after their bike crashed into a road divider in Gachibowli.  

The deceased Nachireddy Naveen, 22, and Mullapudi Harish Chowdary, 22, were travelling from Gowlidoddi to Gachibowli on a two-wheeler. About 200 metres away from Wipro office, they lost control of the bike and crashed into the divider in the front.  

They were immediately moved to private hospital in the vicinity where the duty doctor declared them brought dead.  

The Gachibowli police have filed the case under the Section 304A (death by negligence) and further investigation in the case is underway.  

