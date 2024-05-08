ADVERTISEMENT

Two students arrested on chain snatching charge

May 08, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Alwal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for indulging in chain snatching.

The accused, identified as Sai Tharun, 23 and A. Soumya, 19, both students, for snatching a 3.5 tola gold chain from a woman in Alwal Hills Colony on May 5. 

The police booked a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the victim, Chennagouni Suvrna, 59, a resident of Alwal Hills road. The two, allegedly a couple, planned to commit theft to settle the debt on a loan app. “Tharun was riding the bike while Soumya was a pillion rider. They saw the lady walking alone on the street and stopped to have a conversation with her. A while later the two snatched the chain and disappeared,” ACP Petbasheerabad K. Ramulu said.  

The two were arrested on Monday evening and sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.  

