Two State awards for The Hindu photographer

The Hindu Telangana’s special news photographer Nagara Gopal has won two awards, including the Best News Picture and another one in the ‘Maha Laxmi’ category, at the State-level photo competitions organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations Department on the occasion of the 185th World Photography Day on Monday.

Some 40 awards were given away to other news photographers by Minister for Revenue and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the presence of Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, I&PR Commissioner M. Hanumanth Rao and others. Incidentally, Mr. Gopal has been winning the award every year for the last few years.

Earlier, the Minister has also inaugurated a photo exhibition put up by the Telangana State Photojournalists Association (TSPJA) at the Press Club, Basheerbagh. The exhibition is open for public for a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mr. Reddy appreciated the work of the news lensmen and said good photo lingers in the memory. “Journalists and photo journalists play a key role in dissemination of authentic information to the people. You have all showcased the work of our government in the last eight months and the day to day lives of the citizens in a splendid manner,” he said. TSPJA secretary K.N. Hari and others were present, said a press release.