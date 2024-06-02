ADVERTISEMENT

Two staffers held for conning company of ₹4.15 crore  

Published - June 02, 2024 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate arrested two persons on charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasireddy Anil Kumar and Mandala Raj Kumar, company employees of Isthara Parks Private Limited Company, working in food courts at different locations, replaced the company’s QR codes with forged ones. Through this, the two diverted ₹4.15 crore to their personal accounts.   

The issue came to light following a complaint by the company.

Following the arrest, the accused confessed about the fraud and revealed how they spent the money for personal purposes, including investing ₹40 lakh for a plot of land, and paying ₹70 lakh to their associates who helped him in the offence.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cyberabad EOW have booked the case under the sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US