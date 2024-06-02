GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two staffers held for conning company of ₹4.15 crore  

Published - June 02, 2024 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate arrested two persons on charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating. 

Yasireddy Anil Kumar and Mandala Raj Kumar, company employees of Isthara Parks Private Limited Company, working in food courts at different locations, replaced the company’s QR codes with forged ones. Through this, the two diverted ₹4.15 crore to their personal accounts.   

The issue came to light following a complaint by the company.

Following the arrest, the accused confessed about the fraud and revealed how they spent the money for personal purposes, including investing ₹40 lakh for a plot of land, and paying ₹70 lakh to their associates who helped him in the offence.  

The Cyberabad EOW have booked the case under the sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway.  

