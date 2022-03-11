Two stabbed to death by brothers-in-law

A 28-year-old man and his elder brother were stabbed to death by his brothers-in-law during a brawl at Subhash Nagar of Jeedimetla here on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Venkatesh and his brother Pothuraju.

According to DCP (Balanagar) G Sundeep, Venkatesh beat his wife following an altercation and left home to consume liquor with his brother and their common friend.

“In an inebriated condition, Venkatesh called his wife’s brothers and asked them to come and collect her body as he killed her. Though it was not true. He just made a call and exasperated them” he said.

Believing it to be true, Venkatesh’s brothers-in-law along with their relatives reached the former’s house with knives charged on him, and when Pothuraju intervened, they stabbed him.

While Pothuraju died on the spot, Venkatesh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

A case was registered and the accused were taken into custody. The bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy at Gandhi Hospital morgue.