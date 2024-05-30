ADVERTISEMENT

Two special officers appointed for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at Kondagattu hill shrine on June 1

Published - May 30, 2024 09:15 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Two special officers of the Endowments department have been appointed to oversee arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at the Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Endowments department M. Hanumantha Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival.

The Commissioner told the officials to provide basic amenities such as adequate drinking water, mobile toilets and health facilities for the pilgrims, expected to throng the hill from far and wide on June 1.

Deputy commissioners of department Ramakrishna and Vinod Reddy have been appointed as special officers for effective coordination of the arrangements. Police have also chalked out an elaborate bandobust plan for the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US