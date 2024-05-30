Two special officers appointed for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at Kondagattu hill shrine on June 1

Two special officers of the Endowments department have been appointed to oversee arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at the Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Endowments department M. Hanumantha Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival.

The Commissioner told the officials to provide basic amenities such as adequate drinking water, mobile toilets and health facilities for the pilgrims, expected to throng the hill from far and wide on June 1.

Deputy commissioners of department Ramakrishna and Vinod Reddy have been appointed as special officers for effective coordination of the arrangements. Police have also chalked out an elaborate bandobust plan for the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.