Two special officers appointed for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at Kondagattu hill shrine on June 1

Published - May 30, 2024 09:15 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Two special officers of the Endowments department have been appointed to oversee arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at the Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on June 1.

Commissioner of Endowments department M. Hanumantha Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival.

The Commissioner told the officials to provide basic amenities such as adequate drinking water, mobile toilets and health facilities for the pilgrims, expected to throng the hill from far and wide on June 1.

Deputy commissioners of department Ramakrishna and Vinod Reddy have been appointed as special officers for effective coordination of the arrangements. Police have also chalked out an elaborate bandobust plan for the celebrations.

