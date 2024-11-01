Two SIs among four policemen from Sangareddy suspended for alleged role in drug smuggling

Two Sub Inspectors, one head constable and one constable from Sangareddy district were placed under suspension by the IGP of Multi Zone II, V. Satyanarayana, for their involvement in a narcotics case earlier this year.

IGP Satyanarayana said that Sub Inspectors Vinay Kumar and Ambariah, along with head constable V. Maruthi and constable Madhu, allegedly allowed habitual drug smugglers to pass through their checkpost in Nizamabad in January 2024 by taking cash.

“Their involvement came to light after the drug offender was nabbed and his call data records showed the calls with the constable in January. Though the officer initially denied his involvement, he later confessed that they allowed the drug consignment to pass through by initially nabbing the men at Nizamabad and letting them off at Narayankhed,” said the IGP.

Interestingly, SI Vinay Kumar was also involved in the alleged illegal sand mining and transportation and attached to Vacancy Reserve (VR) along with other officers across the State.