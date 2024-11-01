GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two SIs among four policemen from Sangareddy suspended for alleged role in drug smuggling

Updated - November 01, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Sub Inspectors, one head constable and one constable from Sangareddy district were placed under suspension by the IGP of Multi Zone II, V. Satyanarayana, for their involvement in a narcotics case earlier this year.

IGP Satyanarayana said that Sub Inspectors Vinay Kumar and Ambariah, along with head constable V. Maruthi and constable Madhu, allegedly allowed habitual drug smugglers to pass through their checkpost in Nizamabad in January 2024 by taking cash.

“Their involvement came to light after the drug offender was nabbed and his call data records showed the calls with the constable in January. Though the officer initially denied his involvement, he later confessed that they allowed the drug consignment to pass through by initially nabbing the men at Nizamabad and letting them off at Narayankhed,” said the IGP.

Interestingly, SI Vinay Kumar was also involved in the alleged illegal sand mining and transportation and attached to Vacancy Reserve (VR) along with other officers across the State.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.