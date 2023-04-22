Two siblings killed, father suffers fractures in accident

April 22, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

SANGAREDDY

Tension prevailed for sometime in Sadasivpet late Thursday night when two children were killed on the spot while their father was seriously injured in an accident.

According sources, one Moulana, 48, was crossing the road with his two children, Riyaz, 14, and Shakeel, 6, on a bike when a container lorry going to Hyderabad from Zaheerabad rammed them. While two children died on the spot, Moulana’s legs were fractured.

Soon, a large number of local residents reached the spot and tried to attack the container driver and others. They even damaged the window panes of the police vehicle even as the police had a tough time in controlling them. Traffic came to a standstill for about five kilometres on both sides of the busy highway. Bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem and Sadasivpet police registered a case.

