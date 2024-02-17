GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two siblings die after falling into water sump in Warangal 

February 17, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - WARANGAL:

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic accident, two siblings lost their lives after falling into a water sump at Balaji Nagar near Enumamula market yard Warangal on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Shaurya Teja (4) and his sister Tejaswini (2), children of Karanam Bhaleswari (Sirisha) and Ravi Kumar, residents of Tandoor.

The children had reportedly stepped outside to relieve themselves when the unfortunate incident took place. As Bhaleshwari had planned a visit to the Medaram Jatara, she along with her children arrived at her parent’s residence in Warangal on Thursday, official sources said. Worried over the delay in the return of the children, the relatives launched a search for them. Tragically, they found Tejaswini in an unconscious state in the water sump near the house, and later they also discovered Shaurya Teja’s body in the sump.

Though they had rushed the children to MGM Hospital, the doctors pronounced them brought dead. The Enumamula police have registered a case and probing the incident. The bodies were sent for autopsy at the same hospital.

