Two SHOs attached to CP office, two SIs suspended in Rachakonda

The Rachakonda police chief has issued orders suspending a Sub Inspector and an Assistant Sub Inspector from the Nagole police and attaching Nagole’s Station House Officer (SHO) for their negligence in registering a case. Meanwhile, the SHO of Uppal was also attached to the Commissioner’s office for allegedly extorting a couple.

A higher official from the commissionerate said that in the Nagole case, SI G. Madhu and ASI J. Anjaiah failed to respond to a dial 100 call about a person being thrashed by a group of 10. “It was also revealed that the Nagole SHO P. Parashuram had asked the victim, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, to remove his caste in his complaint and write a fresh petition,” said the official.

The group who thrashed the man were aware of his social class and cornered him due to a previous enmity.

In the Uppal case, SHO N. Election Reddy was allegedly found to be extorting a couple and was attached to the Commissioner’s office. Speaking to The Hindu, the officer said that an SI from his station was involved in the alleged extortion from a couple and that he was on leave on those dates.