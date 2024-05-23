ADVERTISEMENT

Two SFAs removed from service after sexual misconduct with subordinates

Published - May 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Sanitation Field Assistants employed on outsourcing basis have been summarily dismissed from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on allegations of sexual harassment of sanitation workers reporting to them.

The services of P. Kishan and Ch. Pranay working in Gajularamaram circle of Kukatpally zone have been terminated after a news report was published about their misconduct with photographic evidence.

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose ordered an enquiry by the Zonal Commissioner, who in turn, called for a joint report by the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Medical Officer, Health. Based on the report, both the SFAs have been removed from service. For further action, the matter has been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee, a statement from GHMC informed.

