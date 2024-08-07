ADVERTISEMENT

Two seized fighter roosters auctioned off by Kamanpur police in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Published - August 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned two seized fighter roosters at the police station premises in Peddapalli district in Telangana. The police said the auction was conducted as per local court orders. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned off two seized fighter roosters at an open auction held on the police station premises in Peddapalli district in Telangana

The fowls, weighing 2.9 kg and 2.4 kg, fetched ₹4,000 and ₹2,500 respectively to the State exchequer in the open auction. Around 25 bidders participated in the auction. The auction was conducted as per local court orders, police said.

The police seized the two fighter roosters and arrested organisers of a cockfight event during a raid on a farm at Penchikalpet village in Kamanpur mandal over a week ago, sources added. The police handed over the roosters to P. Saraiah of Kamanpur and B. Satyanarayana of Bapujinagar, who emerged as the highest bidders in the auction for the two birds. The amount earned through the auction will be deposited with the court registry.

