GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two seized fighter roosters auctioned off by Kamanpur police in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Published - August 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned two seized fighter roosters at the police station premises in Peddapalli district in Telangana. The police said the auction was conducted as per local court orders.

The Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned two seized fighter roosters at the police station premises in Peddapalli district in Telangana. The police said the auction was conducted as per local court orders. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned off two seized fighter roosters at an open auction held on the police station premises in Peddapalli district in Telangana

The fowls, weighing 2.9 kg and 2.4 kg, fetched ₹4,000 and ₹2,500 respectively to the State exchequer in the open auction. Around 25 bidders participated in the auction. The auction was conducted as per local court orders, police said.

The police seized the two fighter roosters and arrested organisers of a cockfight event during a raid on a farm at Penchikalpet village in Kamanpur mandal over a week ago, sources added. The police handed over the roosters to P. Saraiah of Kamanpur and B. Satyanarayana of Bapujinagar, who emerged as the highest bidders in the auction for the two birds. The amount earned through the auction will be deposited with the court registry.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.