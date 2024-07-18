Two SCCL workers killed as earthen mound caves in at opencast project

Two coal workers were killed when a huge mound of earth caved in on them in a freak mishap at the Opencast Project-II in the RG-III Area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Peddapalli district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Venkateshwarlu, 58, a fitter, and Vidyasagar, 45, a general mazdoor, of the SCCL. Sources said that the incident occurred when the two workers were engaged in repairing a damaged water pipeline at the opencast project. The intermittent spell of rain on Tuesday night reportedly loosened the soil resulting in the ‘cave in’, sources added.

The duo died of asphyxiation after getting trapped under the large mound of earth at the worksite. Their bodies were retrieved from the earthen mound and shifted to the mortuary in the coal town.