Two samples genome sequenced at CCMB

All their samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing to know if they are carrying new variant of coronavirus.

Out of six samples collected from United Kingdom (UK) returnees which have been found positive for new variant of SAR-COV-2, genome sequencing of two samples was conducted at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. Of the two, one sample is from Telangana and another from Andhra Pradesh.

From December 9, 1216 people who have come to Telangana from UK from December 9, and 21 have tested positive for coronavirus till Monday evening. Besides, three immediate contacts of at least 18 positive cases too were detected with COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a press release that “A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome. 3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune.”

156 yet to be traced

Out of the 1216 people who have come to Telangana from UK, 156 remained untraceable till Monday evening as their addresses and contact numbers were incorrect.

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has appealed people who have returned to the State from UK or via UK after December 9 to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119, or send them through Whatsapp on 91541 70960. Samples for coronavirus tests would be collected at their home.