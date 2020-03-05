Two samples from TS test negative for COVID-19

In a huge relief to people of Telangana, two women from the State whose swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

One of them is a software employee who works at a company in Raheja Mindspace. She has travel history to Italy. Another is a sanitation worker of Apollo Hospitals who came in contact with the index (first COVID positive) case from Hyderabad.

Holding the test reports issued by NIV in his hands, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said “Telangana people are lucky. The two samples tested negative for COVID-19. But we are not going to relax. Our efforts and committee’s work will continue”. No other sample from the State was sent to the NIV for tests.

Telanganites including officials in the State government were anxious for the past two days about the results of the samples. In fact, a software company in Hitech City sent emails stating that an employee tested positive for the virus. Software employees from at least four companies were evacuated on Wednesday from the building. However, the messages proved to be false as she tested negative.

When asked whether any action would be taken against the company, the Health Minister said that State IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan will deal with it.

Quoting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Rajender said that 10,000 beds in private hospitals will be taken if the need arises. “If there is further need, then our double bedroom houses which are all ready can be used. Around 80,000 beds will fit into it,” the Health Minister said, adding that they have the required workforce, infrastructure to face any adversity.