Two rowdy-sheeters involved in over 100 cases arrested in Hyderabad

Published - October 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two rowdy-sheeters involved in over 100 cases in Hyderabad were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force on Wednesday.

In the first case, officials of the task force and Kamatipura police arrested Mohd Ayub Khan alias Ayub Pahelwan alias Pathan, 54, who was involved in a total of 72 cases - including 14 murders, 14 attempt-to-murder and a range of property cases, across various police stations in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities.

Nampally court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a case in Kamatipura after he failed to attend court trials in four other cases.

Meanwhile, the task force officials along with Kalapathar police arrested Mohd Ashwaq, 40, involved in 44 cases - including two murders, six attempt-to-murder along with multiple property offences.

According to the police, Ashwaq stepped into the world of crime in 2000 and a rowdy sheet was opened against him after a series of cases were booked. On the intervening night of October 22 and 23, the police arrested Ashwaq and seized a knife from him. Investigation has been initiated by the Kalapathar police.

