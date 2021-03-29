Two RO plants installed under CSR

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL), Palvancha, installed two reverse osmosis water plants one each in Yerragunta and Jagguthanda villages in Palvancha mandal.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao inaugurated the water plants set up by the NBVL in the two villages on Monday.

Mr. Rao also inaugurated the newly constructed toilet complex on the premises of the Zilla Parishad High School in old Palvancha town later in the day.

The Nava Bharat Projects Limited, Hyderabad, constructed the washrooms at the toilet complex on the premises of the school, according to a press release.

The MLA lauded the CSR initiatives of the company particularly its efforts to provide digital devices, desks and other requisite equipment to students of the State-run schools in Kothagudem constituency.

Vice president of the NBVL, Palvancha, Y. Sreenivasa Murthy and the school staff, among others were present.