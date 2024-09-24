ADVERTISEMENT

Two railway reservation counters closed

Published - September 24, 2024 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the closure of the passenger reservation system booking offices at Mehdipatnam (S.G.M. Mall) and Swarnajayanthi Complex at Ameerpet with effect from October 14 in view of the decrease in number of transactions and increase in the online booking facilities. Passengers are requested to note the closure of the above mentioned booking counters and purchase train tickets from alternate nearest locations like Hyderabad railway station and Nature Cure Hospital/Begumpet railway station, said a press release on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US