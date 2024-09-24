Two railway reservation counters closed

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the closure of the passenger reservation system booking offices at Mehdipatnam (S.G.M. Mall) and Swarnajayanthi Complex at Ameerpet with effect from October 14 in view of the decrease in number of transactions and increase in the online booking facilities. Passengers are requested to note the closure of the above mentioned booking counters and purchase train tickets from alternate nearest locations like Hyderabad railway station and Nature Cure Hospital/Begumpet railway station, said a press release on Monday.