Two puppies brutally killed by unidentified person

November 18, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Complaint lodged with Cyberabad police

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Two puppies were brutally killed by an unidentified person. While one was flung from a building, the other was hanged. It’s suspected that the incident might have taken place about a month ago.

We have received two videos of two puppies which were killed brutally. One was thrown from the fourth floor, and the other was hanged from a tree, said Goutham of Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI).

We traced the details of the accused, Ray, through Instagram. He is also engaged in use of drugs, besides indulging in anti-social behavious, alleged Mr. G ID, we found his name as Ray. A part from that he was engaged in illegal substance use drugs and anti social behaviour worshiper of Satan, claimed Goutham.

As animal cruelty is gate way to human violence as per Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 Sec 11 (l), IPC 429 killing any animal is a punishable offence SAFI along with Citizens for Animals had given complaint at Mailadevapally police station.

An FIR was registered.

