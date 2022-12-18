  1. EPaper
Two pumps of Kannepally pumphouse of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project put back into use

The pump house was submerged in the huge flood in the wee hours of July 14

December 18, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Water gushing out from two delivery cisterns of Kannepally pump house of Kaleshwaram project on Sunday after revival of two pumps.  

Water gushing out from two delivery cisterns of Kannepally pump house of Kaleshwaram project on Sunday after revival of two pumps.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Over five months after it was submerged in the unprecedented flood witnessed in the river Godavari in the wee hours of July 14, the engineers of the Irrigation department along with those of the contract agency have successfully revived two pumps of the Kannepally (Laxmi) pump house of the Kaleshwaram project on Sunday evening.

The facility will lift back water from the Medigadda Barrage to Annaram Barrage in the upstream of the river, from where the water would again be lifted back into Sundilla Barrage and from there to Yellampally Barrage to lift out of the river course to the network of pump houses, canals and reservoirs.

According to Engineer-in-Chief (Ramagundam) of the Kaleshwaram project, the first pump was run at 6.30 p.m. and the second one at 7.30 p.m. He said both the pumps had lifted water as per the designed discharge. Both the pump had discharge designed capacity of 2,200 cusecs of water each.

The partial revival of the Kannepally pump house would enable the engineers to lift water from Medigadda Barrage as per plans of lifting or whenever there was necessity in the upstream and upland areas where the project network is spread. Four pumps of the Annaram pump house have already been revived with the fourth one put back into use on November 7.

