Two persons in Minister's convoy killed in accident

Two persons in a car that formed part of the convoy of Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao were killed as the vehicle turned turtle while negotiating a bend at Chitur village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district past midnight.

The Minister was in another car that was ahead of the ill fated vehicle. He was heading for Palakurthy in his own constituency for overnight stay and local programmes today.

The Minister was allotted a bullet proof car by government for decades in view of high threat perception to his life. Last night, he did not use the vehicle as it needed some repairs. However, the car was taken along by the Minister for any exigency. It's driver Parthasarathi and the Minister's secretary in-charge of social media posts Poorna died in the accident.

Mr. Dayakar Rao has been camping at Jangaon government hospital where the bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.