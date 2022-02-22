Two persons die of cardiac arrest while going to CM KCR’s meeting

Two persons died of cardiac arrest in Sangareddy district on Monday while they were on their way to attend the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Narayankhed.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting after laying foundation stone for the construction of Basaveswara and Sangameswara lift irrigation schemes. To make the meeting a grand success, the TRS leaders mobilised public from different areas.

According to sources, one Shanta Bai of Pedda Tanda in Regod mandal died of cardiac arrest while coming in a bus to the programme.

In another incident, one Konde Lingam of Ellampally village in Tekmal mandal also died while traveling in a bus to attend the programme.