Two persons detained under PD Act, sent to jail

They are involved in ganja transportation

Acting tough against those involved in ganja smuggling, the Excise officials of Sangareddy district have detained two persons from Kangti area.

According to K.A.B. Sastry, Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Medak Division, Baridal Ramsingh. 25, and Paylia Krishna, 30, both belonging to Borgi Sardar Tanda of Kangti mandal, were involved in transportation of 100 kg of ganja.

Detention orders were issued by Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and they were lodged at Central Prison, Cherlapally.