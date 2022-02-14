Two persons detained under PD Act, sent to jail
They are involved in ganja transportation
Acting tough against those involved in ganja smuggling, the Excise officials of Sangareddy district have detained two persons from Kangti area.
According to K.A.B. Sastry, Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Medak Division, Baridal Ramsingh. 25, and Paylia Krishna, 30, both belonging to Borgi Sardar Tanda of Kangti mandal, were involved in transportation of 100 kg of ganja.
Detention orders were issued by Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and they were lodged at Central Prison, Cherlapally.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.