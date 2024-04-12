ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons caught with ₹6.62 lakh counterfeit currency

April 12, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Shamshabad, along with the Mailardevpally police, nabbed two men for circulating counterfeit Indian currency of ₹500 denomination. Fake currency notes worth ₹6.62 lakh were seized from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused - Gangaraju and Abhinandan - were using notes with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ by sourcing it from Sachiv Pawar and Suresh Pawar in Maharashtra, said the officials. They buy the notes in 1:5 ratio and try to exchange it in the local markets of Secunderabad.

They were nabbed while they were moving with the fake notes in Mailardevpally on Friday.

Officials advised the vendors and people to carefully examine currency notes during transactions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US