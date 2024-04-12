Two persons caught with ₹6.62 lakh counterfeit currency

April 12, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Shamshabad, along with the Mailardevpally police, nabbed two men for circulating counterfeit Indian currency of ₹500 denomination. Fake currency notes worth ₹6.62 lakh were seized from them.

The accused - Gangaraju and Abhinandan - were using notes with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ by sourcing it from Sachiv Pawar and Suresh Pawar in Maharashtra, said the officials. They buy the notes in 1:5 ratio and try to exchange it in the local markets of Secunderabad.

They were nabbed while they were moving with the fake notes in Mailardevpally on Friday.

Officials advised the vendors and people to carefully examine currency notes during transactions.