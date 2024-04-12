GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two persons caught with ₹6.62 lakh counterfeit currency

April 12, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Shamshabad, along with the Mailardevpally police, nabbed two men for circulating counterfeit Indian currency of ₹500 denomination. Fake currency notes worth ₹6.62 lakh were seized from them.

The accused - Gangaraju and Abhinandan - were using notes with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ by sourcing it from Sachiv Pawar and Suresh Pawar in Maharashtra, said the officials. They buy the notes in 1:5 ratio and try to exchange it in the local markets of Secunderabad.

They were nabbed while they were moving with the fake notes in Mailardevpally on Friday.

Officials advised the vendors and people to carefully examine currency notes during transactions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.