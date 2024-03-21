ADVERTISEMENT

Two peddlers running country-wide drug network caught in Cyberabad

March 21, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Abdul Rahman (27), resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad and Milansi Narendrasi Vanath (34), resident of Mahipalpur in New Delhi are the two accused who were allegedly running an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.  

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two major drug peddlers involved in five cases across the State were arrested in a joint operation by the Madhapur Special Operations Team and Gachibowli Police on Wednesday.

Syed Abdul Rahman (27), resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad and Milansi Narendrasi Vanath (34), resident of Mahipalpur in New Delhi are the two accused who were allegedly running an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.  

The police seized 11 grams of MDMA from them. As many as six cases have been registered against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act in Gachibowli and Jagadgirigutta in Cyberabad and Dabeerpura, Malakpet and Chaderghat in Hyderabad between the years 2022-2024, as per the information shared by the officials.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects used to target regular pub-goers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US