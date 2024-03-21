Two peddlers running country-wide drug network caught in Cyberabad

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syed Abdul Rahman (27), resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad and Milansi Narendrasi Vanath (34), resident of Mahipalpur in New Delhi are the two accused who were allegedly running an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.  

March 21, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two major drug peddlers involved in five cases across the State were arrested in a joint operation by the Madhapur Special Operations Team and Gachibowli Police on Wednesday.

Syed Abdul Rahman (27), resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad and Milansi Narendrasi Vanath (34), resident of Mahipalpur in New Delhi are the two accused who were allegedly running an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.  

The police seized 11 grams of MDMA from them. As many as six cases have been registered against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act in Gachibowli and Jagadgirigutta in Cyberabad and Dabeerpura, Malakpet and Chaderghat in Hyderabad between the years 2022-2024, as per the information shared by the officials.  

The suspects used to target regular pub-goers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa. 

