Two peddlers arrested with ₹7.30 lakh worth of drugs

The Maheshwaram Special Operation Team arrested two drug peddlers in two different cases and seized opium and hashish oil from them.

In the first such arrest, in coordination with the Chaitanyapuri police, sleuths arrested Gugan Narender, 25, while he was delivering the contraband near Genius Grammar School. The police said 199 grams of opium worth ₹3.50 lakh and about ₹11,000 in cash was seized from him.

In another operation with the LB Nagar police, sleuths arrested fruit supplier, Ghasiram Pangi, near the service road of NTR Nagar Vegetable Market while he was delivering hashish oil concealed with custard apples.

The police said 632.98 grams of hashish oil worth ₹4.30 lakh was seized from the accused.

Ghasiram along with his brother Jagannadh Kamudi has been frequenting Hyderabad from Odisha to sell seasonal fruits in Sultan Bazaar, said police.

As per their plan, on September 15, Jagannadh sent Ghasiram to Hyderabad with 632.98 grams of hashish oil concealed with custard apples. After selling fruits at Sultan Bazaar, Ghasiram went to NTR Nagar Vegetable Market in LB Nagar and was waiting for a call from Jagannadh for the delivery when the police nabbed him.

While the two peddlers have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, efforts are underway to trace both the suppliers - Sampath and Jagannadh, the police added.

