Two PDS rice smugglers arrested, ₹4.42 lakh worth rice seized in Jangaon  

Acting on credible information about an illegal PDS rice dump, the Commissionerate’s Task Force police team, in coordination with Chilpur police, apprehended two individuals and seized 170 quintals of rice worth ₹4,42,000 at Rajavaram village in the district on June 16.

The accused have been identified as Motam Jampaiah (33) and Motam Rajasheker (25), both from Rajavaram village in Chilpur mandal. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had purchased the rice from surrounding villages, including Rajavaram and Station Ghanpur, and had been transporting and selling the rice at higher prices for illicit profit.

The seized rice and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Chilpur police for further action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.