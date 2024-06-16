ADVERTISEMENT

Two PDS rice smugglers arrested, ₹4.42 lakh worth rice seized in Jangaon  

Published - June 16, 2024 11:32 am IST - JANGAON 

The accused have been identified as Motam Jampaiah (33) and Motam Rajasheker (25), both from Rajavaram village in Chilpur mandal.

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Acting on credible information about an illegal PDS rice dump, the Commissionerate’s Task Force police team, in coordination with Chilpur police, apprehended two individuals and seized 170 quintals of rice worth ₹4,42,000 at Rajavaram village in the district on June 16. 

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had purchased the rice from surrounding villages, including Rajavaram and Station Ghanpur, and had been transporting and selling the rice at higher prices for illicit profit. 

The seized rice and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Chilpur police for further action. 

