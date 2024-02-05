GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two patents for University of Hyderabad

February 05, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

University of Hyderabad (UoH) School of Physics professors K.C. James Raju and V. Seshubai, along with their students T. Anil and Swarup Raju, have been awarded a patent for a novel method to make “high temperature ceramics to be shaped into any 3D geometric structures by gel casting” on Monday. This technique will help make miniaturised antennas suitable for emerging communication applications.

Another patent was granted to Mr. James Raju and his team for a new laser-based method to “crystallise ferroelectric thin film at 300 degree C temperatures for tunable microwave devices.” This process could reduce the crystallisation temperature of some functional thin film materials meant for microwave device applications from 700 to 300 degree C.

This makes the process compatible with a variety of hitherto restricted situations, which are very important to make important microwave devices for next generation communication technologies, according to a press release.

