Telangana

Two passengers held for smuggling gold

Image of the seized yellow metal bars.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Enforcement authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, detained two passengers in separate incidents on Monday while they were trying to smuggle in foreign origin gold.

In the first case, Shaik Masthan, an Indian National who arrived from Kuwait was caught with 160 grams of yellow metal bars.

He arrived at RGIA by Jazeera airlines flight no J9-1403 in the wee hours of Monday.

“On arrival he was detained by the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department as he concealed the gold on his body,” an airport official told The Hindu.

In another case, the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detained an air passenger who concealed 2.3 kg gold in a live jacket.

The accused passenger in question arrived from Dubai. He was tried to smuggle in gold bullion.

