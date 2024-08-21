Two panchayat officials in Telangana arrested for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested two officials of the Markodu gram panchayat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Special officer to Markodu grama panchayat and mandal panchayat officer, Allapalli, Batthini Srinivas and grama panchayat secretary Thati Nagaraju were arrested following a complaint by Kurra Kamala, former vice-president of Markodu grama panchayath.

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded for sanctioning pending amount relating to the work executed by her husband, Kurra Yellagoud, in 2019 and 2024, and for the assignment of a new contract in his favour. Nagaraju demanded the bribe on behalf of Srinivas, from whom the bribe amount was recovered, the ACB added. The arrested officials were produced before the Warangal special court for SPE and ACB cases.

