GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two panchayat officials in Telangana arrested for taking bribe

Published - August 21, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested two officials of the Markodu gram panchayat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Special officer to Markodu grama panchayat and mandal panchayat officer, Allapalli, Batthini Srinivas and grama panchayat secretary Thati Nagaraju were arrested following a complaint by Kurra Kamala, former vice-president of Markodu grama panchayath.

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded for sanctioning pending amount relating to the work executed by her husband, Kurra Yellagoud, in 2019 and 2024, and for the assignment of a new contract in his favour. Nagaraju demanded the bribe on behalf of Srinivas, from whom the bribe amount was recovered, the ACB added. The arrested officials were produced before the Warangal special court for SPE and ACB cases.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.