Two officials in ACB net 

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught two officials red-handed while they were taking bribe to perform official duties.

A junior assistant at the Directorate of Medical Education, Koti, Jaya Kumar, demanded a bribe of ₹2,500 from a resident of Ramachandrapur in Medak district to hand over the copy of sanction order proceedings of medical bill reimbursement of the complainant’s father.

The ACB also caught an inspector of Prohibition & Excise, Haliya, in Nalgonda district, while he was taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh. P. Yamunadhar Rao asked for money from the owner of a wine shop for allowing it to run without any hurdles.

Both the officials were being produced before the special court.