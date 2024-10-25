ADVERTISEMENT

Two officials from Ghatkesar Municipality in ACB net

Published - October 25, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested two officials from the Ghatkesar Municipality for demanding and accepting bribes.

Mangurapu Rajsekhar, Assistant Engineer (AE), Boduppal Municipality, and In-charge AE, Ghatkesar Municipality, and Mede Sunni, Work Inspector (Outsourcing), were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 from the complainant.

According to an ACB officials, the bribe was demanded for approving and processing the Measurement Book (M-Book) regarding the work done by the complainant during this year’s Ganesh immersion.

While the ACB caught Mangurapu Rajsekhar red-handed, Mede Sunni had already demanded and accepted bribe for writing the M-Book and forwarding it to the other official.

The tainted amount was recovered from the two officials who were then produced in Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

