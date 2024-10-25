GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two officials from Ghatkesar Municipality in ACB net

Published - October 25, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested two officials from the Ghatkesar Municipality for demanding and accepting bribes.

Mangurapu Rajsekhar, Assistant Engineer (AE), Boduppal Municipality, and In-charge AE, Ghatkesar Municipality, and Mede Sunni, Work Inspector (Outsourcing), were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 from the complainant.

According to an ACB officials, the bribe was demanded for approving and processing the Measurement Book (M-Book) regarding the work done by the complainant during this year’s Ganesh immersion.

While the ACB caught Mangurapu Rajsekhar red-handed, Mede Sunni had already demanded and accepted bribe for writing the M-Book and forwarding it to the other official.

The tainted amount was recovered from the two officials who were then produced in Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.