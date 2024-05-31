ADVERTISEMENT

Two officials arrested in the sheep distribution scheme scam

Published - May 31, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s aide also arrested for violation of procedures in sheep procurement

The Hindu Bureau

 

In the ongoing investigation of the sheep distribution scheme scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested two officials.

CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency Sabavath Ramchander, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, OSD to former minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested for violating the procedures of procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process. 

The two officials deliberately gave instructions to all district joint directors of Animal Husbandry department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons. They along with brokers illegally misappropriated government funds worth ₹2.10 crore, ACB officials explained.  

The accused officials were produced in the Hyderabad Special Court for ACB cases on Friday.

