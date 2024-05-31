GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two officials arrested in the sheep distribution scheme scam

Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s aide also arrested for violation of procedures in sheep procurement

Published - May 31, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

In the ongoing investigation of the sheep distribution scheme scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested two officials.

CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency Sabavath Ramchander, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, OSD to former minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested for violating the procedures of procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process. 

The two officials deliberately gave instructions to all district joint directors of Animal Husbandry department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons. They along with brokers illegally misappropriated government funds worth ₹2.10 crore, ACB officials explained.  

The accused officials were produced in the Hyderabad Special Court for ACB cases on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.