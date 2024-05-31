Two officials arrested in the sheep distribution scheme scam

In the ongoing investigation of the sheep distribution scheme scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested two officials.

CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency Sabavath Ramchander, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, OSD to former minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested for violating the procedures of procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process.

The two officials deliberately gave instructions to all district joint directors of Animal Husbandry department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons. They along with brokers illegally misappropriated government funds worth ₹2.10 crore, ACB officials explained.

The accused officials were produced in the Hyderabad Special Court for ACB cases on Friday.