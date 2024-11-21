ADVERTISEMENT

Two officers from the Commercial Tax Department in ACB net

Published - November 21, 2024 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two officers from the Commercial Tax Department, Malakpet-II Circle, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Wednesday.

The accused officers Mahaboob Basha, Assistant Commissioner (State Tax), and K. Soma Shekar, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, were caught red handed while the latter accepted a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant on behalf of Mahaboob Basha.

According to the ACB, the accused demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from the complainant to issue a letter to defreeze the complainant’s bank account. The tainted amount was recovered from Soma Shekar and the two were produced in the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

