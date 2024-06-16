ADVERTISEMENT

Two office-bearers of software employees’ housing association held

Published - June 16, 2024 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The accused allegedly mortgaged property worth ₹75 crore of the Software Engineers Employees Housing & Welfare Association for ₹1.5 crore

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested two officials of Software Engineers Employees Housing & Welfare Association (SEEHWA) on charge of cheating and criminal breach of trust.  

President Gujjuri Ashok Rao and general secretary Uday Kumar Chava were arrested for mortgaging SEEHWA’s land to Gujjuri Ashok Rao illegally without consent of other members in the society, and thereby cheating the members of the association.

The SEEHWA was formed by a group of software employees with its registered office in Club House, Indus Crest, in Sangareddy. The members then purchased six acres and another five acres of land adjacent to it in which 240 apartments and 15 villas were constructed and handed over to the members in 2016, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On April 16, 2024, one of the members took an encumbrance certificate of the land and it was learnt that the two accused mortgaged the property worth ₹75 crores for ₹1.5 crore without the consent of the other members, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US