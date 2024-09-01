ADVERTISEMENT

Two of family swept away by floodwaters; Munneru in spate in Khammam

Published - September 01, 2024 06:38 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Two members of a family were swept away by floodwaters at Nayakangudem village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

One more member of the same family was rescued by locals after the trio got trapped in swirling waters of a local stream that encircled their house in the early hours of the day, sources said.

The trio scaled a compound wall of a cement brick factory adjoining their house before the floodwaters gushed into their house following heavy overnight downpour. Two of them were washed away by the floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local police launched a search to trace the missing duo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, floodwaters from the swollen Munneru River entered several low-lying areas in Khammam town on Sunday. The Munneru River continues to be in spate with incessant rains lashing the catchment areas of the river spanning Mahabubabad district. The rise in water levels in the Akeru and Buggeru rivers in the upstream areas triggered a flood-like situation in the riverside areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been camping in Khammam to monitor the situation arising out of heavy rains and surging water level in Munneru.

The district administration reportedly requisitioned the services of a helicopter to aid the rescue operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US