Two of family swept away by floodwaters; Munneru in spate in Khammam

Two members of a family were swept away by floodwaters at Nayakangudem village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

One more member of the same family was rescued by locals after the trio got trapped in swirling waters of a local stream that encircled their house in the early hours of the day, sources said.

The trio scaled a compound wall of a cement brick factory adjoining their house before the floodwaters gushed into their house following heavy overnight downpour. Two of them were washed away by the floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local police launched a search to trace the missing duo.

Meanwhile, floodwaters from the swollen Munneru River entered several low-lying areas in Khammam town on Sunday. The Munneru River continues to be in spate with incessant rains lashing the catchment areas of the river spanning Mahabubabad district. The rise in water levels in the Akeru and Buggeru rivers in the upstream areas triggered a flood-like situation in the riverside areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been camping in Khammam to monitor the situation arising out of heavy rains and surging water level in Munneru.

The district administration reportedly requisitioned the services of a helicopter to aid the rescue operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.