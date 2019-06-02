Two of a family killed in Nalgonda

In yet another accident on the Narketpally-Addanki State highway along Nalgonda town, a woman and her 18-month-old boy were killed after a private bus crashed their moped on Saturday.

Medaboina Renuka, 28, who was speech-impaired , died at the accident site, and the toddler Prakash was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors at the district hospital. Her husband Chandramouli, who was riding the ‘moped for the physically challenged ’, escaped with minor injuries and three-year-old daughter Kavya suffered a leg fracture.

It was learnt that the family survived on daily wages, and Chandramouli, who suffers from disability, works at a local cycle store.

According to the Nalgonda Rural police, the Medaboina family was on their moped returning to Abbasia Colony from a family function the previous day at Narketpally.

Driver confused

At around 6.20 a.m., while the moped was still on the opposite direction and, about a hundred metres to enter the town road at the bypass, an oncoming private bus hit the median and crashed into them, the police said. However, it was a car that stopped in the middle of the highway, that showed sudden jerking movement, which caused confusion in the driver and made him swerve to the right, the police added.

“A 14-year-old girl was in the car driver’s seat and her cousin Md. Mujeeb was teaching her to drive. They did not suffer any injuries,” the police said.

A case has been booked against the bus driver, the two occupants in the car and its actual owner. A probe has been launched.