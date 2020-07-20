Two Nigerians arrested with 104 gm cocaine

Two Nigerians, who were allegedly involved in selling cocaine, were caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials in the city on Sunday.
The enforcement team seized 104 grams of cocaine from Zadi Pascal (35), who stays at Nagarjuna Nagar Colony, Tarnaka, and Chukwudi Ebere Monica (30), a resident of Anderi, Mumbai.
Assistant excise superintendent N. Anji Reddy said that Aric and Ebuka, both residents of Mumbai, and Ben from Bengaluru, hired Mr. Pascal to supply cocaine to their customers.
“Around four days ago, Aric sent cocaine from Mumbai with Monica. We arrested her and Pascal at Tarnaka crossroads along with the contraband,” Mr. Reddy said. Mr. Pascal allegedly sold cocaine at ₹8,000 per gram at Tarnaka crossroads, near a corporate hospital in Gachibowli, and some other areas in the city.
The original case papers along with the accused and seized contraband were handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Prohibition and Excise department, Musheerabad, for further action.
